Pop Decoding Taylor Swift’s new songs on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Taylor Swift’s four new tracks on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore expand the album’s emotional universe, blending confession, satire and sharp self‑mythology. Here’s what the lyrics reveal... SHARE SHARE Credit: TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has added four new songs to The Life of a Showgirl, releasing Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon as part of The Encore. Each track extends the album’s themes of performance, identity and reinvention. Across the new material, Swift uses humour, self‑reflection and pointed storytelling to deepen the world she built on the original record.

Here’s a breakdown of what the lyrics suggest...

Patient Zero

The title of the song seems to reference a 2024 Los Angeles Times article about the intense spotlight on Swift's relationship with her now-husband Travis Kelce, in which she was described as “patient zero for emotional contagion.” However, She hasn't addressed if there is a connection. The lyrics appear to be written like the pop star is warning an ex-lover's new partner about his flaws.

She sings: “If you wanna party with somebody / Who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo / When the toxins take their hold / You’d rather die than let it go / But if you’re sick of him, I got you / I was patient zero."

Cleveland!

Named after Kelce's hometown, it's a tribute to her spouse, with Swift declaring the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "the love of my life", but it also seems to tackle people's opinions of her.

She sings: “She’s not as hot as she was, but she was only a four / She was never a girls’ girl, she was just a .... / And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash? / When she smiles, it’s annoying, and have you seen her / Stumbling clumsily? / Would you even call that dancing?”

Another part goes: “And now I guess there’s / Something we all can agree on / But my baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights! / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life."





Pink Clouding

Swift serves an apology to an ex-boyfriend on this track with fans left guessing if it's Harry Styles or Tom Hiddleston.

She sings on the bridge: "I hope you realised my kind of trouble wasn't worth it / And the way I treated you, you never deserved it / And I swear to God, to this day / I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person / And I gave you zero reason to believe it, so be it / But it didn't mean nothin' just 'cause I could leave it."

Babylon

A big theme on this song is "what could have been" and not appreciating what you had.

Taylor sings: "And that small town's even smaller now in your rear view/You ran with all the wild things/ A liberated libertine who then longed for home

Another line goes: "You never knew that it was Babylon/ 'Til it was gone."

Swift draws on the imagery of ancient Babylon - a city long linked with splendour and eventual ruin - to represent a life that appears thrilling on the surface but ultimately leaves its narrator feeling hollow.