Rock Oasis now set for SIX nights at Knebworth as Oasis Live ’27 expands Oasis have added two extra Knebworth dates to their 2027 tour, taking the residency to six nights. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Oasis have extended their huge Oasis Live ’27 tour with two more nights at Knebworth, confirming new shows on September 25 and 26. The additions bring the band’s long‑awaited return to the Hertfordshire venue to six dates in total, cementing it as the centrepiece of their 2027 run.

The group - including Liam and Noel Gallagher - have also added further shows at Rome’s Olympic Stadium on July 26 and Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 6, following a surge in demand during the ticket registration period. A scheduling change in France means the band will now play Paris on July 20 and 23, after railway engineering works affected the originally planned July 24 date.

With the latest updates, Oasis Live ’27 now spans 42 shows across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland. The band have stated that no additional dates will be added.

Ticket registration has now closed, and only fans who signed up in advance will be able to purchase tickets. Successful applicants will receive a unique, non‑transferable code granting access to a specific onsale window. UK onsale will run across September 25, 26 and 27, with three timed windows each day. Fans will be told directly which window they can enter.

The registration‑only system has been designed to keep the process “as fair and smooth as possible,” with the band’s team confirming that there will be no general onsale or public presales. Standard UK ticket prices will range from £71.50 to £266.60, including fees.

Oasis Live ’27 will open with five nights at Glasgow’s Celtic Park between May 21 and May 29, before the band head to Manchester for 11 shows at Etihad Stadium. The tour then moves through Munich, Barcelona and Amsterdam in July, followed by three nights at Boston’s Gillette Stadium and three at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in August. After two shows at Slane Castle in Ireland, the band will close out the run with their six‑night Knebworth residency.

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Oasis Live ‘27 Tour dates:

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 06 Munich, Allianz Arena (New Date)

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 20 Paris, Stade de France (Rescheduled Date)

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 26 Rome, Stadio Olimpico (New Date)

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 11 Knebworth, UK

September 12 Knebworth, UK

September 18 Knebworth, UK

September 19 Knebworth, UK

September 25 Knebworth, UK (New Date)

September 26 Knebworth, UK (New Date)