K-pop Check it out: Lisa teams up with PlayStation for limited‑edition PS5 controller and merch line Lisa has partnered with PlayStation on a limited‑edition DualSense controller and a new range of branded merchandise launching this autumn. SHARE SHARE Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon

Lisa has announced a new collaboration with PlayStation, unveiling a custom‑designed DualSense PS5 controller and an accompanying merchandise collection.

The limited‑edition controller will be priced at £74.99, with pre‑orders opening October 2 via the official PlayStation store and selected retailers ahead of its full release on October 30.

The partnership arrives shortly before Lisa’s solo EP Press Play, which is due on October 23.

PlayStation says the controller incorporates details chosen personally by Lisa, including artwork inspired by her signature look. The touchpad features her “iconic bangs and eyes,” alongside her star motifs and bold “LL” lettering, all set against a Chroma Pearl finish - described by the company as her favourite colourway.

PlayStation added: “Fans won’t have to look far to find Lisa in the details."





The BLACKPINK member said the project reflects her love of gaming and her interest in creative design.

She explained: “Gaming is something I do whenever I have time to relax, so getting to create this collection with PlayStation was very exciting.

“I had a lot of fun adding in little details that I knew my fans would notice, and I wanted the fans to have something they can connect with.”

She added: “I’ve always loved expressing myself through music and fashion, so this collaboration gave me a new way to be creative and show a different side of myself. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.”

Alongside the controller, PlayStation will release a full range of merchandise featuring Lisa’s artwork, including apparel, hats, tote bags, keychains, stickers and a DualSense carrying case.

Fans will need to move fast - the batch is strictly limited.