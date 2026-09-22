Jessie J to perform one‑night charity show at St Paul’s Cathedral in support of Shelter Jessie J will play a special acoustic show at St Paul’s Cathedral in November, with all ticket proceeds donated to housing charity Shelter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Jessie J will headline a one‑off acoustic performance at St Paul’s Cathedral on November 18, raising money for housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

An Evening with Jessie J at St Paul’s Cathedral is presented by HSBC UK in support of the charity’s work across the country.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 24, with all proceeds from the night donated directly to Shelter.

Audiences can expect a stripped‑back set from Jessie J inside one of London’s most recognisable landmarks.

The Price Tag hitmaker said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. That’s why I’m proud to be working with Shelter to put on a very special one-off acoustic show, raising money for this incredible charity that does such vital work supporting people and families affected by homelessness."

HSBC UK’s Chief Marketing Officer Becky Moffat said the partnership aims to address the link between financial strain and unstable housing.

She said: “Poor financial health and housing insecurity can often go hand in hand, which is why our partnership is focused on helping people and families build financial resilience and access practical support when they need it most.”

Shelter CEO Sarah Elliot said the funds raised will support families facing the realities of the housing emergency.

She added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Jessie J and HSBC UK on what promises to be a wonderful evening.

“Record numbers of children are spending their childhoods in cramped temporary accommodation, often in unsafe conditions. Through our partnership with HSBC UK, we work with families to provide vital housing advice to prevent them losing their homes. By buying tickets to this brilliant night, fans will help us continue our fight against the housing emergency.”

For tickets, head HERE.