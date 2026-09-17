Rock Oasis urge fans not to drive to Knebworth as major travel overhaul announced for 2027 shows Promoters have warned fans against driving to Oasis’ 2027 Knebworth concerts, unveiling new late‑night trains, huge coach routes and a purpose‑built campsite to ease pressure on the historic venue. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Oasis promoters have issued a clear warning ahead of the band’s long‑awaited return to Knebworth in 2027, urging fans not to travel by car as they roll out a major new transport plan designed to overhaul how audiences access the site.

The shows form part of the legendary Britpop band’s 38‑date Oasis Live ’27 tour, marking more than 30 years since their landmark 1996 concerts.

Promoter Rob Ballantine said the Live Forever rockers had pushed for a completely new approach to staging live music at Knebworth.

He said: “Oasis have challenged us to make Oasis Live ’27 at Knebworth the best possible fan experience – this is our goal.”

A key part of that plan is a partnership with Great British Rail, who will run direct late‑night trains from Stevenage to London Kings Cross after every Knebworth show. The service, capped at £10, will operate from 11.30pm to 1.30am, with fans guided from the arena to the station via a stewarded, lit pedestrian route.

Ballantine added: “Working with Great British Rail we have trains running from Stevenage direct to London Kings Cross after every show until 01:30am, with train tickets at £10.

“We will also have the largest coach service for any cultural event in the UK.”

More than 120 coach routes will run nationwide, with fans choosing their pick‑up point and seat through Ticketmaster. After the concert, they will have an hour to board their return coach, with food, bars and toilets kept open exclusively for coach travellers. Promoters expect it to be the biggest coach movement ever organised for a UK live event.

For Saturday ticket‑holders, a new Campsite Village will allow fans to arrive the day before the show, stay on‑site and avoid concert‑day travel entirely. The campsite includes its own car park, direct access to the arena and late‑night entertainment, priced at £60 per person.

Promoters will also build three grandstands at the rear of the arena, offering reserved seating and access to hospitality in the Knebworth House Gardens. In front of the grandstands, the largest accessible viewing platform ever constructed at Knebworth will provide a direct view of the stage.

He said: “To help create the best possible experience, we are encouraging fans not to come by car, but to take advantage of the new options we have created for Oasis Live ’27 at Knebworth.”

Oasis Live ’27 will visit Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland, with registration closing at 4pm today (17.09.26) at oasisinet.com.