Metal Watch: Metallica frontman James Hetfield tells fans concerts are no place for politics James Hetfield told fans Metallica won’t “influence you with their bulls***”, echoing Sir Mick Jagger’s view that live shows should be about music, not politics. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has followed in Sir Mick Jagger's footsteps and said concerts are no place for politics.

In conversation with The New York Times for The Interview podcast, the Rolling Stones frontman said entertainers shouldn't "lecture" fans on politics following Bruce Springsteen's series of anti-Trump rants.

He insisted: "Your job is to make them have the best time they possibly can."

Since then, Macklemore got dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after he used his support slot to hold a "Free Palestine" protest.

Speaking onstage during the band's Life Burns Faster residency at Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday (10.10.26), the And Justice For All... singer said: "Unless you live in Vegas, you've come a long way to spend some time with Metallica.

"We're grateful for that - your travels, the money you spend, the time it took, thanks for coming to celebrate with us."

Taking aim at the artists who have used their platform to preach their political beliefs, he went on: "And I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls***, OK? We are here...no bulls***...we're here to forget about all the outside s***, OK?"

He concluded: "Metallica's agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!"



