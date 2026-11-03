Indie The Cure have more shows and new music to come in 2027, says Robert Smith The Cure have plenty more in store for fans next year with Robert Smith promising new music and more shows. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

The Cure have "more concerts" and new music planned for 2027, according to frontman Robert Smith.

The 67-year-old singer and guitarist teased the band's plans while speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music on Tuesday (03.11.26), after The Cure were named one of the station's Artists of the Year for 2026.

Robert said: "I’m looking forward to more Cure concerts in 2027. Of course I’m not allowed to say where or when yet, but I’m confident they’ll be bursting with new songs."

The comments come after The Cure enjoyed a busy return to the stage in 2026, following the release of their 14th studio album, Songs Of A Lost World, in November 2024.

The band began their 2026 European festival run at Primavera Sound in Barcelona in June before playing a string of major festival dates across the continent. Their schedule included headline appearances at the Isle of Wight Festival, Rock en Seine in Paris and shows in cities including Nîmes, Berlin, Roskilde and Warsaw.

They also played standalone UK and Ireland shows, including Dublin's Marlay Park, Belfast's Belsonic, Manchester's Wythenshawe Park and Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

The Cure's summer run saw the band play 31 shows across 23 countries.

Robert has also spent much of the year working outside The Cure, collaborating with some of pop and rock's biggest names.

He joined Olivia Rodrigo during her surprise set at Primavera Sound, where the pair performed What's Wrong With Me, their first original collaboration. The song was subsequently released on Rodrigo's third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, in June. It marked Rodrigo's first feature collaboration and gave Smith his first Billboard Hot 100 appearance as a solo artist.

Smith also contributed to The Rolling Stones' 2026 album Foreign Tongues. He plays guitar on Divine Intervention, one of two tracks on the record featuring The Cure frontman. Sir Mick Jagger previously explained that Smith happened to be in the studio and was invited to contribute.

The Rolling Stones released Foreign Tongues, their 25th British studio album, in July, following 2023's Hackney Diamonds.

Back with The Cure, Smith has been teasing new material for some time.

A month before Songs Of A Lost World arrived, he said the band's next album was "virtually finished" and suggested there was enough material for a further record.

Robert told Matt Everitt: "It will work out this time. Having finished this one, the second one is virtually finished as well. The third one is a bit more difficult because, well if we get that far… Talking about the third album, you see what I mean? I just can’t help myself."

Songs Of A Lost World was The Cure's first full-length studio album in 16 years, following 2008's 4:13 Dream. It topped the charts in more than 30 countries and became their first UK number one album.

The Cure's 2025 release Mixes Of A Lost World subsequently reimagined the album through remixes from artists including Four Tet, Orbital, Mogwai and Paul Oakenfold.