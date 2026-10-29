Rock U2 announce Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour with UK and European stadium dates in 2027 U2 have announced their return to stadiums with Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth, including two nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and further dates across Europe and Latin America. SHARE SHARE Credit: Michael Schwartz

U2 have announced a new world tour for 2027, marking their first stadium shows in eight years.

The Irish rock legends will bring Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth world tour to the UK and Europe next spring, with two nights confirmed at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 18 and 19.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. will kick off the European leg in Stockholm on April 26, before visiting Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Berlin and Milan, with further dates in Spain set to be announced.

Alternative rockers Wolf Alice will support the band throughout the UK and European run.

The announcement follows huge demand for U2's previously confirmed Latin American shows, with additional performances added in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires after the initial dates sold out.

Beck will support the group across Latin America, while North American dates for 2027 are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The tour will mark U2's first stadium performances since they concluded The Joshua Tree Tour at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in December 2019, following a run that attracted almost three million fans worldwide.

It also follows the band's groundbreaking 40-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, where they embraced the venue's immersive technology to deliver one of their most ambitious live productions.

The forthcoming world tour will see U2 return to a traditional stadium setting, combining large-scale production with a setlist featuring material from across their five-decade career.

Credit: Viviane Sassen





The announcement comes shortly after the With Or Without You hitmakers celebrated their 50th anniversary on September 25.

The band marked the milestone with a lunchtime performance for students and teachers at their former school, Mount Temple Comprehensive in Dublin, before treating fans to a surprise performance on Grafton Street.

U2 are already planning further shows in 2028, with the tour expected to conclude in their native Ireland.

The Edge said: "We can’t say too much about the next leg of The Greatest Show On Earth - we’re still figuring it out - but what we can say is, we’ll be wrapping it up in Ireland. There’s nowhere else we’d want to be for that party."

The band have also shared their ambitions for the forthcoming shows, promising a celebration of live music and the connection between performers and audiences.

In a joint statement, Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry said: "The Greatest Show on Earth? Now that's a throwdown. It's a dare, to ourselves as much as anyone, to try and have the best night of anybody's life.

"A bit of showman, a bit of shaman, a riot of colour, unreasonable guitar, bass and drums, and tunes you can hold onto.

"Because if people are gonna show up, we certainly are."

Meanwhile, U2 have released a new single, The Greatest Show On Earth, which they co-wrote with longtime collaborator Brian Eno.

The track is the third single from their forthcoming Carnaval De Luz album and explores the relationship between two lovers attempting to hold on to their belief in one another.

Its accompanying music video, directed by Anton Corbijn and filmed in the Californian desert, sees the band parodying themselves as members of a religious cult.





Tickets for the UK and European shows will initially be available through the U2.com subscriber pre-sale, beginning on Monday, November 2 at 10am local time.

Visa cardholders will also have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, November 4, running from 10am until 10pm local time, subject to availability. Tickets can be purchased through visa.com/u2.

An additional artist pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 5 at 10am local time, with fans required to register HERE by Sunday, November 1 at 10.59pm GMT or 11.59pm CET.

Ticketmaster users will not require a separate code, as access will be linked to their accounts, although other ticketing platforms may require a passcode.

Additional security measures will be implemented to help prevent fraudulent registrations, with some fans potentially asked to complete identity verification. More information is available through Ticketmaster's security guidance.

The Lisbon show will not be included in the artist pre-sale.

Remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, November 6 at 10am local time through U2.com.

U2's Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027 dates:

Latin America 2027: All shows with support from Beck

February 23 - Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros - SOLD OUT

February 26 - Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros - SOLD OUT

February 28 - Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros - SOLD OUT

March 2 - Mexico City, Mexico, Estadio GNP Seguros - NEW DATE

March 10 - São Paulo, Brazil, Estádio MorumBIS - SOLD OUT

March 12 - São Paulo, Brazil, Estádio MorumBIS - SOLD OUT

March 14 - São Paulo, Brazil, Estádio MorumBIS - SOLD OUT

March 16 - São Paulo, Brazil, Estádio MorumBIS - NEW DATE

March 23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate - SOLD OUT

March 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate - SOLD OUT

March 27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina, Estadio River Plate - NEW DATE





UK and Europe 2027: All shows with support from Wolf Alice

April 26 - Stockholm, Sweden, Strawberry Arena

April 28 - Stockholm, Sweden, Strawberry Arena

May 5 - Paris, France, Stade de France

May 8 - Paris, France, Stade de France

May 27 - Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio da Luz

June 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 18 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 - London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 30 - Berlin, Germany, Olympiastadion

July 5 - Milan, Italy, Stadio San Siro

July 6 - Milan, Italy, Stadio San Siro

Further dates in Spain and North America are to be announced.