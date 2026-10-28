Pop Harry Styles reunites with couple who got engaged at one of his concerts for new video Harry Styles gave a couple who got engaged at one of his concerts an unforgettable meory by inviting them to appear in his new Coming Up Roses music video. SHARE SHARE Harry Styles reunited with the engaged couple

Harry Styles has given a couple whose engagement unfolded at one of his concerts a romantic moment they never saw coming.

The 32-year-old singer invited Marivel and Frankie to appear in the music video for his new song Coming Up Roses, turning their already unforgettable love story into part of his latest release.

The video, which dropped on Monday (26.10.26), sees Harry join a beginners' ballroom dancing class alongside a group of strangers.

By the end of the clip, the dancers gather together for a group photograph, with Marivel and Frankie taking centre stage alongside Harry.

Marivel later revealed just how much the opportunity meant to the couple.

She wrote on Instagram: “Meeting Harry Styles and being in the Coming Up Roses music video is something we never imagined.

“Thank you @harrystyles for making our engagement much more special and having us be a part of such a special song.

"You are truthfully the nicest and just an overall amazing person. Thank you for the roses.”

The couple were also gifted a stunning floral arrangement by Harry, who included a personal message congratulating them on their engagement.

His note read: "Congratulations! I'm so honored to have been a small part in it.

"Love, Harry".

The romantic connection between Harry and his fans began earlier this month when Frankie proposed to Marivel during one of the singer's shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Frankie got down on one knee in the stands, with the proposal captured on the venue's giant screens for the packed audience to see.

Marivel later shared her excitement online, writing: "First time seeing @harrystyles and it was such a special night that will be remembered forever

"Thank you @frankieusher for an amazing night. Looks like you’re my forever date. Love you. We were on the big screen!"

The newly engaged couple then returned to see Harry perform earlier this week, where the singer appeared to recognise them in the crowd and gave them a thumbs up.

Harry wants a family of his own one day (c) Julian Bajsel





Marivel posted: "When @harrystyles spots you in the crowd. We danced! We singed! We sweat! Thank you for an awesome night!"

The sweet gesture comes as Harry continues to make no secret of his desire for a settled family life.

Earlier this year, reports claimed the As It Was hitmaker had proposed to actress Zoe Kravitz with an engagement ring reportedly worth almost $1 million.

Harry and Zoe have been romantically linked since August 2025 and have been spotted together in cities including Rome, London and New York.

In March, Harry opened up about his hopes for the future during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, revealing that marriage and children are firmly on his radar.

He said: "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, 'OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like?'

"And then, 'How do I make changes to aim at that?' I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it.'

"I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things.

"It just allowed me to go like, 'OK, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me."