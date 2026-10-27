Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are working on an album together Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are working on an album called Lovers Rose. SHARE SHARE Credit: Italian Vogue / Szilveszter Mako

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are working on their first-ever musical collaboration.

The 48-year-old record producer and Alicia, 45, have been married since 2010, and they've now joined forces to record an album called Lovers Rose.

Swizz - who has sons Egypt, 16, and Genesis, 11, with Alicia - told Vogue Italia magazine’s November 2026 issue: "Working with my wife, of whom I am still a huge fan, is amazing.

"Being able to be in the same room with her, writing together, sharing ideas, and giving the audience something they don’t expect from the two of us is incredible."

Swizz also likened their romance to Ben E. King's Stand By Me, explaining that they've "stuck by each other" over the years. The loved-up couple have tried their best to create a healthy environment for their kids.

The producer - who has worked with a host of big-name stars over the years, including Jay-Z and Nas - said: "We both grew up with parents who yelled and we know what a child feels in that environment. Our children grow up with a completely different energy and it’s one of the things we’re most proud of."

Swizz previously explained that good communication is the key to their happy marriage.

The musician also revealed that they'd never had an argument.

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2025, he shared: "Marriage is definitely a big word, but look at it like your best friend.

"The communication is there. We’ve never had an argument. Since we’ve been together, our kids [have] never seen it; never seen us raise our voice [or] never seen us yell. Never seen us curse at each other. Why? Because of communication."

The musical couple feel that nothing can be resolved by arguing.

Swizz - whose real name is Kasseem Dean - said: "People think they can own people. You can’t. It’s not property that you own. There’s a whole human, right?

"So, we’re very clear on that. She’s her own boss. I’m my own boss. That’s how we make magic when we come together. I think that helps because people start getting very territorial and making their partner property, and I think that’s the biggest mistake."