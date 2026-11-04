Electronic HUGEL set for biggest London show yet at Labyrinth on the Thames 2027 HUGEL is preparing for his biggest London headline show at Labyrinth on the Thames in August 2027, marking his UK open-air debut and only British performance of the year. SHARE SHARE HUGEL is gearing up to bring his high-energy Latin and Afro House beats to London's iconic Old Royal Naval College next summer / Credit: DabruckCreative

HUGEL is set to play his biggest London headline show to date at Labyrinth on the Thames next summer.

The French DJ and producer will bring his signature Latin and Afro House sounds to the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich on August 7, 2027, marking his UK open-air debut and his only British performance of the year.

The gig follows a successful year for the dance music star, who sold out two nights at London's Roundhouse and enjoyed chart success with his debut album Twenty One.





HUGEL said: "London, we’re taking it to another level! Playing at the iconic Old Royal Naval College is gonna be something special. Historic walls, crazy energy, and one mission: MAKE THE GIRLS DANCE!"

The performance will take place against the backdrop of the River Thames, with an ambitious audiovisual production created alongside High Scream.

The creative studio has previously worked on major live productions at Coachella, Madison Square Garden and Ibiza venues.

HUGEL has become a prominent figure in the Latin House movement, combining Latin, Afro and Mediterranean influences in his productions.

His catalogue includes tracks such as Morenita, Jamaican (Bam Bam), It Feels So Good and I Adore You.

The producer has amassed more than one billion streams and performed at major festivals including Tomorrowland, Burning Man and Lollapalooza.

His debut album Twenty One, released earlier in June, features collaborations with David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Donel and Big Sean.

HUGEL also made his Coachella debut this year, welcoming special guests including Snoop Dogg, Big Sean and French Montana.

The Greenwich appearance forms part of Labyrinth on the Thames' third edition, following a successful 2026 series that attracted 76,000 attendees across eight sold-out shows.

Previous performers have included Peggy Gou, Moby, Dom Dolla, Michael Bibi, Overmono and The Kooks.

BICEP are already confirmed for four dates between July 29 and August 1, with further acts expected to be revealed.

The event series also supports local charities, having raised more than £40,000 for Community Hospice during its 2026 run.

Fans can sign up for presale access now to get ahead of the crowds when tickets for HUGEL's show go on sale on Friday, November 6, at 10am, before general sale opens at 3pm the same day.