First artists announced for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027 Robert Plant, The Corrs, Alison Moyet and Kaiser Chiefs are among the first acts confirmed for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027. SHARE SHARE The first acts have been announced for next year's Hampton Court Palace Festival

Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian, The Corrs, Alison Moyet and Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as the first performers for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027.

The annual concert series will return to the historic Tudor palace in south-west London from June 15 to 27, bringing a mix of rock, pop and folk music to the royal residence.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will take to the stage alongside Saving Grace and vocalist Suzi Dian on Saturday, June 19, following the release of their latest EP, Robert Plant's Saving Grace: All That Glitters…, last month.

Formed in 2019, Saving Grace features drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown, alongside Plant and Dian.

The group explore traditional and contemporary roots music, drawing inspiration from blues, folk, gospel and country.

Their Hampton Court appearance follows a series of US performances and comes after Plant was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Americana Music Association Awards.

Alison Moyet will perform on Tuesday, June 22, bringing a selection of hits and lesser-known tracks from her extensive catalogue.

The singer first found fame as one half of synth-pop duo Yazoo before launching a successful solo career with her 1984 debut album, Alf, which topped the UK Albums Chart.

Over the following four decades, Moyet released 10 solo studio albums and collected numerous accolades, including three BRIT Awards, an Ivor Novello Gold Badge and the Icon Award at the Silver Clef Awards.

In 2024, she celebrated 40 years as a solo artist with the release of Key, which reached the UK Top 10, and launched The Alison Moyet Podcast.

Her forthcoming performance will feature material spanning her 45-year recording career.

Meanwhile, Irish pop-rock favourites The Corrs will headline on Wednesday, June 23, marking their only London concert of summer 2027.

The sibling quartet, comprising Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr, have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide since emerging in the 1990s.

Known for combining pop and rock with traditional Irish influences, the group have enjoyed international success with singles including Breathless, Runaway and What Can I Do.

Kaiser Chiefs will complete the first wave of announcements with a performance on Saturday, June 26.

The Leeds indie rock band, fronted by Ricky Wilson, have sold more than eight million albums worldwide and released eight studio records since forming in 2000.

Their Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Employment, helped establish them as one of Britain's leading indie acts, producing hits including I Predict A Riot, Oh My God and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

The group have since earned three BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, while their catalogue also includes the UK number one single Ruby.

Now entering its 32nd year, Hampton Court Palace Festival takes place in Base Court, an intimate Tudor courtyard within the historic palace grounds.

Concertgoers can also enjoy pre-show picnics in the East Front Gardens, with street food and additional hospitality options available.

These include VIP dining in the palace's State Apartments, access to the Queen's Garden enclosure and private picnic experiences.

The festival is produced in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity responsible for caring for Hampton Court Palace.

Further performers are expected to be announced for the 2027 programme.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday (05.11.26) before general sale begins on Friday (06.11.26).

Tickets and further information are available at hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Hampton Court Palace Festival 2027 confirmed dates

Saturday, June 19 - Robert Plant with Saving Grace and Suzi Dian

Tuesday, June 22 - Alison Moyet

Wednesday, June 23 - The Corrs

Saturday, June 26 - Kaiser Chiefs