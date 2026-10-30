K-pop TXT unveil Perfect Storm tracklist and new mini-album visuals TOMORROW X TOGETHER have revealed the full tracklist and concept photos for their upcoming mini-album Perfect Storm, led by new single Angel Bite. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have confirmed the full tracklist for Perfect Storm.

The mini-album features six songs: Angel Bite, Storm is…, Higher Love, Sweetest Escape, Touch the Sky and Hate It or Love It.

Angel Bite leads the project. It uses game‑style sounds and a rough, nostalgic melody to explore anxiety, pressure and the desire to stay close to someone you love. It follows the group’s earlier love‑themed hits 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), LO$ER=LO♡ER and Over The Moon.

The album moves across several genres. Storm is… opens with a call to break out of a stuck reality. Higher Love focuses on ambition and the pain that comes with chasing big goals. Two unit tracks offer new pairings: YEONJUN, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI appear on Sweetest Escape, while SOOBIN and BEOMGYU team up for Touch the Sky. The closer, Hate It or Love It, reflects on leaving behind the familiar and embracing change.

Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC





TXT have also released four sets of concept photos. The images show the group anticipating a storm, moving through it, finding calm at its centre and finally holding its power.

An album preview arrives on November 5. A teaser for the Angel Bite video will follow before the full music video drops on November 16. The album has already reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Countdown Pages.

Meanwhile, TXT begin their Steal the Wind world tour in November, with North American and European dates set for 2027.