Electronic Noel Gallagher to make first solo appearance since Oasis reunion Noel Gallagher will make his first announced performance outside Oasis since the band's 2025 reunion when he joins Goldie for two orchestral Dare To Dream concerts at London's Royal Festival Hall. SHARE SHARE

Noel Gallagher is set to make his first solo performance since Oasis reunited, joining drum and bass pioneer Goldie for two special orchestral concerts in London.

The 59-year-old guitarist and songwriter has been confirmed as a special guest for Goldie's Dare To Dream performances at the EFG London Jazz Festival on Saturday, November 14.

The shows will take place at the Royal Festival Hall at 5pm and 8pm, with an orchestra, choir and live band joining a line-up of guest performers.

Goldie announced Noel's involvement on Instagram in a video in which he dramatically pulled the Oasis star's name from a Rolodex.

Goldie said: "Me and Noel Gallagher do it again."

The 61-year-old musician went on to reflect on his long friendship with Noel, adding: "30 years, that's what we've got between us. We're here, going to Royal Festival Hall to do it all over again."

The pair have previously worked together, with Noel contributing guitar to Goldie's 1998 track Temper Temper, which appeared on the electronic music pioneer's second studio album, Saturnz Return.

Their collaboration brought together two major figures from different sides of the British music scene, with Oasis dominating the rock world while Goldie helped take drum and bass to a wider audience.

Goldie and Noel Gallagher have collaborated on tracks in the past





Goldie first rose to prominence with his 1995 debut album Timeless, which became a landmark release in British electronic music.

His career has also extended into acting, with credits including the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough and BBC soap EastEnders.

Speaking to NME about the upcoming Royal Festival Hall concerts, Goldie said: "They said this music would only last five years, 35 years later I'm still here ready to do another iconic show Dare To Dream at the Royal Festival Hall."

He added: "This time I have Noel Gallagher, Skin, Anaiis, Yussef Dayes and many more incredible guests plus my live band and an orchestra. New and classic material, it's a very very special show. Two shows, One Dream."

The concerts will also feature French-Senegalese singer anaiis, jazz drummer and producer Yussef Dayes, as well as vocalists Natalie Williams and Cleveland Watkiss.

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin, 59, is also confirmed to appear, with further guests expected to be announced.

For Noel, the shows mark his first announced performance outside Oasis since the band's long-awaited return to the stage.

The Manchester group reunited in 2025 after a 16-year estrangement, with Noel and his younger brother Liam Gallagher, 54, putting their differences aside for the Oasis Live '25 tour.

Oasis played stadiums across the UK and internationally, performing songs including Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova.

The reunion marked the first time the brothers had toured together since Oasis split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up before a festival appearance in Paris.

Noel's Royal Festival Hall appearance comes as Oasis prepare for another major run of shows in 2027.

The band have announced their Live '27 tour, which includes UK, European and North American dates, with shows planned in Manchester and a return to Knebworth.

Noel and Liam will be heading off on the Oasis Live '27 tour next year



