Electronic Jamiroquai announce 2027 arena shows including three-night O2 residency Jamiroquai have announced a UK and European arena tour for summer 2027, including a three-night residency at London's The O2, as anticipation builds for the band's first studio album in a decade. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jamiroquai are returning to arenas across Europe in 2027.

The Virtual Insanity hitmakers have announced a string of summer dates in Amsterdam, Paris and London, with the run of shows marking the next stage in the band's comeback after high-profile performances in Japan and Latin America in 2026.

Led by frontman Jay Kay, the acid-jazz and funk pioneers will kick off the tour with a two-night residency at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on July 5 and 6, before heading to Paris' Accor Arena for two concerts on July 9 and 10. The trek will culminate with a three-night residency at London's The O2 on July 15, 16 and 19.

The London dates will form part of The O2's 20th anniversary celebrations, with venue operator AEG highlighting Jamiroquai's long-standing relationship with the arena. The band previously played The O2's 10th birthday celebrations and have returned for a number of acclaimed performances since.

The newly announced gigs arrive as anticipation continues to grow for Jamiroquai's ninth studio album, which will be the band's first full-length record since 2017's Automaton.

Fans who pre-order any format of the forthcoming LP through the band's official store will gain access to an exclusive pre-sale for the UK and European dates. The pre-sale opens at 9am on November 10 and runs until tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 13.

Concertgoers can expect a set packed with the band's biggest hits alongside new material, supported by the energetic live performances and elaborate stage productions that have become a hallmark of Jamiroquai shows over the past three decades.

The tour follows a successful 2026 which saw the group celebrate 30 years since the global breakthrough of Virtual Insanity. Jamiroquai also underlined their enduring worldwide appeal with headline appearances at Japan's Summer Sonic festival in Tokyo and Osaka, as well as a slot at Brazil's Rock in Rio.







