Rock Live Review: Tokio Hotel deliver setlist surprises and reduce fans to tears as arena kicks off in London Tokio Hotel kicked off their Arena Tour 2026 at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Wednesday night (29.10.26). SHARE SHARE

Tokio Hotel are back on Europe's biggest stages.

On Wednesday night (28.10.26), Bill and Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing and Gustav Schäfer kicked off their highly anticipated Arena Tour 2026 in London. At the OVO Arena Wembley, the band treated fans to a mixture of nostalgic classics and new songs.

Following their successful European tour last year, Tokio Hotel are embarking on a new chapter. With the Arena Tour 2026, the band are promising their biggest and most elaborate concert production to date. The tour officially got under way on Wednesday and for Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing and Gustav Schäfer, it marked the beginning of a concert tour that will take them to numerous major European cities over the coming months.

The band had already raised expectations in the run-up to the tour. An elaborate stage production, spectacular performances and a musical journey through more than two decades of band history were all set to make the new tour a truly special experience. And the boys certainly delivered!





Setlist Revealed: These Are the 26 Songs Tokio Hotel Played in London

One of the biggest questions ahead of the tour concerned the setlist. Which classics would make a comeback? Which new tracks would make it onto the stage? On 16 October, Tokio Hotel released their seventh studio album, Encore, from which they performed songs including Dye My Hair, Memory Lane and Call Me by Your Name. For long-time fans, however, classics such as Ready, Set, Go!, Spring nicht, Totgeliebt and Rette mich were the real highlights of the evening. The crowd's screams grew noticeably louder whenever the intro to a song from the band's early years of success began to play.

Geisterfahrer, which had not been performed since the Humanoid tour in 2010, also sparked an enthusiastic reaction. "I really wanted to bring this song back. But I have to admit, I had to look up the lyrics again," Bill told the audience. Other songs from the same era, including Automatic, Darkside of the Sun and Dogs Unleashed, also thrilled the London crowd on Wednesday.

Fans were particularly delighted that Bill performed most of these classics in their original versions – in German. Despite the international and highly diverse audience, fans knew every word of the older songs and enthusiastically sang along.

Three duets and cover versions added even more variety to the show. With Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, Tokio Hotel incorporated an international rock classic into their performance. The band worked part of the song into their 2007 track Spring nicht, which Bill sang while sitting on a tall, narrow platform, just as he had done at previous concerts. There were also two German-language duets: Fahr mit mir (4x4) with Kraftklub and Fata Morgana with Nina Chuba. Although the other artists were not present in person, they appeared on the giant screen.





A Journey Through 20 Years of Music History: Tokio Hotel Celebrate a Nostalgic Tour Opening

Said screen was used extensively throughout the concert and, much to the delight of long-time fans, the stage production featured numerous references to earlier eras of Tokio Hotel's career. During Spring nicht and songs from the Humanoid era, for example, visuals appeared that were inspired by the band's music videos from those days. During Rette mich, singer Bill, guitarist Tom and bassist Georg recreated a concept from an old music video while standing on a suspended platform that tilted forwards.

By the time the band performed their new song Memory Lane, however, there was hardly a dry eye among fans who had followed them since the 2000s. On the giant screen, the band took the audience on their very own trip down memory lane, displaying photographs documenting their journey from humble beginnings as a group of children making music in Magdeburg to the enormous success they enjoy today. "We're so nervous tonight," Bill emphasised several times, thanking the audience for their loyalty over the years and for the warm reception the new album had received from fans. "We've been doing this for quite a few years now, but it's exciting every single time, and we still get nervous every time before we go on stage."

Bill changed outfits four times during the concert. He initially entered the arena on a suspended platform wearing a glittering jumpsuit with a halo-inspired headpiece, before changing into a revealing black-and-pink outfit. This was followed by a yellow-and-black jumpsuit and a sparkling black-and-gold suit with enormous wings, which he removed towards the end of the concert. The stage production also featured treadmills to create movement effects, along with various suspended platforms. Towards the end of the show, the singer even rode an oversized champagne bottle as it rose up from beneath the stage.

Durch den Monsun Provides the Grand Finale

A Tokio Hotel concert without Durch den Monsun? For many fans, that would be almost unimaginable. Naturally, the song that gave the band their major breakthrough in 2005 was also an essential part of the London tour opener.

The return of An deiner Seite (Ich bin da) was another particularly emotional moment. For many years, the track has been regarded as one of the band's most moving songs and holds deep personal significance for numerous fans.

The fact that Durch den Monsun ultimately closed the 26-song setlist came as no surprise, as it is always the final song of their concerts. And, as always, the cheers grew even louder during the performance before the band said their goodbyes following a successful show.

An Opening Night That Leaves Fans Wanting More

Following the opening night in London, the band will continue their tour in Paris on 30 October. In Germany, they will perform in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Berlin, Nuremberg, Leipzig, Munich and Düsseldorf. In total, the Arena Tour 2026 comprises 17 concerts across Europe. The final scheduled show will take place in Madrid on 23 November, before the band return to the stage in summer 2027 for performances in Aurich, Dortmund, Würzburg, Mönchengladbach, Frankfurt am Main, Dresden, Magdeburg, Halle (Saale), Hamburg, Berlin and Hanover. Tokio Hotel will also perform at the Happiness Festival in Straubenhardt in July.

With their first arena concert in London, Tokio Hotel have launched a tour that brings together their musical past and present. The 26-song setlist offers plenty of highlights for both fans who have been there since the beginning and those who have discovered the band more recently. The return of older tracks, the unexpected cover versions and the combination of classic hits with current material make for a particularly varied programme. Whether the band will make further changes to the setlist as the tour progresses remains to be seen.

One thing, however, is certain: Tokio Hotel are back on Europe's biggest stages, and their opening night in London has left fans eagerly anticipating the shows still to come.

Tokio Hotel Arena Tour 2026 OVO Arena Wembley, London setlist:

Shout 2 the Universe

Ready, Set, Go!

Noise

White Lies

Home

Dye My Hair

Love Who Loves You Back

Feel It All

The Heart Get No Sleep

Wanderlust

Geisterfahrer

Call Me by Your Name

Totgeliebt

Spring nicht

Iris (Goo Goo Dolls Cover)

Darkside of the Sun

Automatic

World Behind My Wall

Rette mich

Fahr mit mir (4x4) (Kraftklub Cover)

Fata Morgana (Nina Chuba Cover)

Memory Lane

Homesick

Dogs Unleashed

An deiner Seite (Ich bin da)

Durch den Monsun



