Rock Fall Out Boy release new song ACES and announce biggest headline tour for 2027 Fall Out Boy are hitting the road across North America, Europe and the UK next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Pamela Littky

Fall Out Boy have announced the biggest headlining tour of their career across North America, Europe and UK in 2027.

The pop-punk and emo legends, made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley, are hitting the road next year and have dropped new single Aces to celebrate the news.

The Twilight of the Punks Tour will hit 36 cities across the world, with a European and UK leg kicking off on May 17 at Prague's O2 Arena.

After seven dates in mainland Europe, the Sugar We're Going Down rockers will jump over to Glasgow on May 30 and Dublin on June 1, followed by two England dates in Manchester and London.

They'll bring that run to an end with shows in Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin and Łódź, Poland.

Support for the Europe and UK dates will come from A Day To Remember and Neck Deep.

On July 13, FOB will hit the road with The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far for the North American run, which ends in Portland, Oregon on August 26.





The group have made it clear the upcoming Twilight of the Punks Tour "is not a farewell tour".

Pete told Rolling Stone magazine: "I do always think that at some point it’s the last thing you make, and it should be important.

"[But] this is not it. This is not what I’m saying at all…

"The more we go into our family life and whatnot, I do know that it’s been longer between the tours and longer between the albums, and I just think it’s because we want it all to feel important, and not just, ‘Oh, they tour every three years and put out a throwaway thing.'”

New single Aces is out in the world now, but Patrick has confirmed there isn't there is no new album currently in the works.

He joked: "After Andrew Garfield [denying his Spider-Man return], what do you do?

“Either I’m gonna say the truth, which is that there’s not currently an album, and it’s gonna be, ‘Well, he’s lying about it.’…

"I can say honestly, currently there is no album. I’m not currently working on an album.”

Pre-sales for European and UK dates start on November 11 at midday local time, with Lyon, Paris, Lodz and Brussels following the next day.

The North American pre-sale starts on November 11 at 10am local time.

General sale starts on November 12 at midday local time for Europe and the UK (Lyon, PariFall Out Boy 2027 Twilight of the Punks Europe and UK Tour DatesmWith A Day to Remember and Neck DeepOut Boy 2027 Twilight of the Punks Europe and UK Tour Dates

With A Day to Remember and Neck Deep

May 17 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

May 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

May 21 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

May 23 – Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

May 25 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

May 27 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena

May 28 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ SparkassenPark

May 30 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

June 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 3 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 5 – London, U.K. @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 10 – Paris, Fall Out Boy 2027 Twilight of the Punks North American Tour Dates3With the Offspring, Good Charlotte and the Story So Fart of the Punks North American Tour Dates

With the Offspring, Good Charlotte and the Story So Far

July 13 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 18 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fifth Third Park

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 27 – Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Stadium

July 30 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 1 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

Aug. 3 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 6 – St. Charles, IA @ Roaming Hills*

Aug. 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater*

Aug. 10 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 13 – Sandy, UT @ America First Field

Aug. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Aug. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Aug. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA *No Good Charlotteug. 24 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 26 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

*No Good Charlotte