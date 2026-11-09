Pop Pink to become first female solo artist to headline Las Vegas Sphere Pink has announced a nine-show residency at Las Vegas' Sphere, with the singer set to take over the venue across September and October 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Live Nation

Pink is heading to Las Vegas for her first residency at Sphere.

The singer has confirmed a series of nine performances at the cutting-edge venue, with the run beginning on September 29, 2027, and continuing across October.

The residency will see the So What hitmaker take to the stage on September 29 and October 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30.

The announcement adds Pink to the growing list of major artists - including Metallica, U2 and The Eagles - who have secured residencies at the futuristic Las Vegas venue, which has become renowned for its immersive visual technology and large-scale productions.

Fans will be able to register for access to an artist pre-sale before tickets become more widely available later this month. A number of additional pre-sales are also planned ahead of the general sale.

Alongside the residency announcement, organisers have unveiled a series of fan experiences linked to the shows.

Music travel company Vibee has been named the official concert and hotel package partner for the residency, offering fans accommodation at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which is directly connected to Sphere. A range of VIP options will also be available, including premium seating, early venue access and exclusive merchandise. Check out the packages available HERE.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas attraction Fremont Street Experience is preparing a temporary Pink-inspired makeover.

Its famous SlotZilla zipline will be transformed into "P!NKZILLA" for a limited time, featuring a soundtrack of some of the singer's biggest hits alongside specially created visuals projected across the landmark canopy.

The attraction is scheduled to run between November 11 and November 19, giving fans an early taste of the residency celebrations.

Pink is known for her high-energy live shows, which regularly feature elaborate staging and aerial performances, and the Sphere residency is expected to make full use of the venue's state-of-the-art technology.

The Las Vegas dates mark the latest major live venture for the Grammy-winning star, whose career has produced numerous chart-topping hits including Just Give Me a Reason, Raise Your Glass, Try and What About Us.

Artist presale registration is available now at pinkspage.com with the presale beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 10am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning at 10am PT on Friday, November 20 at pinkspage.com.