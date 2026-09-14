Pop Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran tour after backlash Macklemore has been dropped from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after US venues said they would not allow shows to go ahead with him on the bill. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Macklemore has departed Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following the backlash to his pro‑Palestinian speech at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium last week.

The Thrift Shop star opened the show and told the crowd: “One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages in stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine. I said, Free Palestine! I want those words to be loud and clear so that people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten them.”

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg, has now confirmed that multiple venues informed them they would not host Macklemore, forcing his removal from the tour.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, they said: “As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming US tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

Macklemore had eight shows left, with the tour set to recommence on Saturday (19.09.26) in Philadelphia.

Ed Sheeran has been radio silent on the situation so far.

However, Boy George and Pink have waded in with their opinions.