K-pop Second KATSEYE member to take time off for mental health Sophia Laforteza is taking a break from KATSEYE to focus on her mental health and well-being. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza is taking a break from KATSEYE to prioritise her “mental health and wellness".

After she was forced to skip the premiere of their new film KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS this week, and their debut headline slot at Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa days earlier, record label HYBE has confirmed the 23-year-old star will take an "extended" period of "rest" from group activities.

A statement from the label read: “Sophia has been receiving the utmost support, and following thorough consultations with medical professionals, it has been advised that she take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery.

“While Sophia herself is eager to perform alongside her members, the health, safety and long-term well-being of our artists will always remain our highest priority.

“We will continue to closely monitor her progress and support her journey … We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support for Sophia, and we look forward to her being back with KATSEYE.”

Laforteza is the second member of the girl group to take time out in a matter of months.

Back in February, Manon Bannerman announced she would take a "temporary hiatus" to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram in June to reassure fans about her well-being, as she insisted that she’s “never been healthier, happier, or more grateful. grateful for the people who love me, care for me, make me laugh, and remind me what really matters. feeling very lucky to be here."

KATSEYE found fame after they were put together in Netflix competition series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, and have enjoyed chart hits with songs such as Internet Girl and Pinky Up.

They recently had Ed Sheeran help pen their hit song Animal.