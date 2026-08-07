Pop Madonna producer William Orbit dies at 69 as tributes pour in William Orbit, the Grammy‑winning producer behind Madonna’s Ray of Light, has died aged 69, prompting an outpouring of tributes from artists he worked with across four decades. SHARE SHARE William Orbit helped shape some of pop and rock's biggest records

William Orbit, the influential producer who helped shape some of pop and rock’s most celebrated records, has died at the age of 69.

He died on July 23, with no cause yet announced.

A statement shared across his social media channels said: “We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness.”

Orbit’s career spanned work with Madonna, Blur, U2, Britney Spears, Robbie Williams, Queen and countless others, earning him multiple Grammy Awards and a reputation as one of the most inventive studio minds of his generation.

Tributes have been flooding in since the news broke.

Melanie C, who worked with Orbit on her debut solo album Northern Star, wrote: “Such an honour to have worked with this great man. Sending all my love xxx.”

Producer Erol Alkan added: “Incredible producer. Made so many records I love. My sincerest condolences. RIP.”

Earlier this year, Orbit revealed he had written what he considered a spiritual successor to Madonna’s Ray of Light, but admitted the project would “not happen” after receiving no response from the singer.

In a candid Facebook post, he said he had reached out but hadn’t heard “a single syllable back in over two decades,” stressing he held “zero hard feelings” and would “always love that woman” for the role she played in his career.

Orbit also shared that he had been working on a book, promising a mix of personal history, “deep chapters,” pop gossip and his trademark humour.

He joked that he had “transitioned now to a man for whom Fs are no longer on offer - zero f***s for the music biz,” signing off with a tongue‑in‑cheek farewell to the idea of collaborating with Madonna again: “So, for the history books, she doesn’t love me any more.”

Orbit last worked with Madonna on her 2012 album MDNA, having previously collaborated on Ray of Light and Music, two of the most acclaimed albums of her career. His final music credit was on All Saints’ 2018 album Testament.