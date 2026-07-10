Shakira announces return to Pyramids of Giza nearly 20 years after her last show Shakira will return to the Great Pyramids of Giza for a special concert on November 28. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Shakira is returning to the Great Pyramids of Giza after almost 20 years.

The Dai Dai htimaker has announced a concert at the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World on November 28.

Shakira said: “I’m very happy to be performing in Egypt, at the Pyramids of Giza. I love you all.”

The last time she performed at the Egypt landmark was on the 2007 Oral Fixation tour.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketegypt.venflare.com.

Shakira is currently gearing up for the FIFA World Cup final halftime show after playing the opening ceremony.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker will appear alongside the likes of Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Burna Boy at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

Her priority is making sure it doesn’t resemble her first performance, which saw her and Burna Boy give the debut performance of their official FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai.

Speaking on The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill, the singer admitted she’s actively trying to reinvent her approach.

She said: “I played at the inauguration, and now I'm playing at the final.

“I've got to wrap my head around it, make it a little different from what I did at the inauguration.”

The Colombian superstar revealed the halftime show will be a multi‑artist spectacle: “It's going to be a shared halftime show … it's going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists, well four amazing artists plus me. Madonna is going to be there, BTS, Bieber, Coldplay.”

Shakira also shared her hopes for a special moment with Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin, who has curated the headline slot: “I really hope that Chris Martin is going to be singing too.”

With rehearsals still ahead, she admitted that even she doesn’t yet know how the final performance will take shape.

She added: “We'll all get together and we'll all figure it out how it's gonna be, but I'm really curious. I'm as curious as you are right now!”