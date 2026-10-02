Hip Hop/Rap N‑Dubz announce 2027 UK arena tour with first‑ever 360 stage show N‑Dubz will return to UK arenas in early 2027 with The Legacy Tour, their first run of shows performed in the round. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

N‑Dubz have confirmed a major live comeback for 2027, announcing The Legacy Tour - a UK arena run that will see Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer perform in the round for the first time.

The trio promise a full 360 setup designed to bring fans closer to the action across dates in February and March.

The tour opens in Glasgow on February 25, before moving through Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, London, Cardiff and Manchester, and finishing in Birmingham on March 10. Pre‑sale begins October 7 at 10am, with general sale following October 9 at 10am via AEG Presents.

Formed in Camden in 2000, N‑Dubz became one of the defining UK acts of the late 2000s, blending hip‑hop, R'n'B, grime and pop. Their breakthrough came with 2008’s Uncle B, featuring tracks such as Papa Can You Hear Me?, I Swear and Better Not Waste My Time. Follow‑up album Against All Odds delivered hits including I Need You and Playing with Fire, while their collaboration with Tinchy Stryder, Number 1, topped the UK Singles Chart and went double platinum.

The group returned in 2022 after an 11‑year hiatus, selling out their Back to the Future Tour and landing a UK Top Ten album with Timeless. The Legacy Tour will celebrate every era of their career, from early underground favourites to chart‑topping singles and their recent comeback material.

The Legacy Tour 2027 tour dates:

February 25 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

February 27 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

February 28 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

March 1 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

March 4 – London The O2

March 7 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

March 9 – Manchester Co‑op Live

March 10 – Birmingham BP Pulse Live







