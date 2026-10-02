Pop Can 81-year-old Niall Horan super-fan Grandad Frank meet his idol again? Niall Horan super-fan Grandad Frank - a social media sensation with 7.9 million followers on TikTok - has one wish this weekend, to meet-up with the former One Direction singer at his concert at The O2 this weekend. SHARE SHARE

Grandad Frank, originally from Galway, Ireland, and now living in Sevenoaks, Kent, is an 81-year-old social media star and self-confessed Niall Horan super-fan.

Alongside his granddaughter Kiera, Frank has become a huge social media personality with 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 133,000 fans on Instagram, generating millions of views for their feel-good videos together.

Frank, 81, loves the music of former One Direction star Niall, 33, and the pensioner can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to his music, while the Slow Hands hitmaker has even duetted with Frank on social media.

Frank's love for Niall has become so well known that Zoe Ball previously invited him onto her BBC Radio 2 show to meet the former One Direction star.

But their friendship didn't stop there. Niall later invited Frank backstage for a pint of Guinness, where the pair chatted about music, shared Irish roots and, naturally, Ireland - one of Frank's favourite subjects.

Frank listens to Niall regularly, particularly when Kiera is around, and Niall has become something of a family favourite.

Grandad Frank's fandom for Niall goes back to the start of his career when Niall was just another pop hopeful on The X Factor before Simon Cowell put him together with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne and created One Direction with the five singers going on to become the biggest boy band in the world.

Frank's daughter and granddaughter were huge 1D fans, but, as an Irish family, they admit they've always had an extra soft spot for Niall.

1D on The X Factor in 2010 / AVALON





Frank attended his first Niall Horan concert at Wembley in March 2024. The pair were amazed by the reaction from fellow fans, with people approaching Frank throughout the night for photographs anThis Town him how much they loved his Niall videos.

Now, Grandad Frank is preparing for Niall gig number two, heading to his show at The O2 in London this Saturday (03.10.26) courtesy of viagogo.

And Frank and Kiera have one request: they'd love to reunite with Niall while he's there, and perhaps share another pint of Guinness.

Speaking about his wish to hang out with Niall backstage at The O2, Grandad Frank said: “It would be absolutely brilliant to see Niall again. As many people know, me and my granddaughter Kiera are huge fans, and we’re often seen dancing to his music or singing along to his songs.

"Since I first saw him on TV, I’ve followed his career, mainly as I am always been proud to see an Irish lad doing so well around the world.

"When I met him before, he couldn’t have been nicer to me. And he didn’t need to be. We had a good chat, and he made me feel completely at ease.

"I’m 81 now, so getting the chance to see him perform again is already pretty special. So, Niall, if you’re reading or watching at home or from the studio, I’d love to see you again. I’m still open for that Guinness when you’re free buddy - so let me know when works for you!"

With millions of followers, a previous backstage meeting and an army of Niall fans who already recognise him at shows, Grandad Frank may just be one of Niall Horan's most unlikely, and most recognisable, super-fans.

Interest in Niall Horan remains high in 2026, with new viagogo data revealing almost 13,000 searches for the Irish star so far this year.

In fact, the demand stretches far beyond the UK. Fans from 99 countries have purchased tickets to see Nail Horan, including the Germany, Netherlands, and Spain.

There is still time to see the This Town singer/songwriter. At the time of writing, UK fans can still pick up tickets for Niall Horan’s shows in London from £49.



