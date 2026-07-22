Pop Niall Horan denies 'mocking' Argentina after World Cup final backlash Niall Horan says he made an “honest mistake” after fans accused him of insulting Argentina following their World Cup defeat to Spain. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Niall Horan has addressed criticism from Argentine fans after he was accused of mocking the country in the wake of their World Cup final loss to Spain.

Spain defeated Argentina in a tense final on July 19, a match that descended into chaos when Argentina players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina clashed with Spanish players after the whistle. The fallout continued online, where Horan found himself unexpectedly pulled into the drama.

The singer had liked a social media post titled “8 times Argentina were really nice guys during the World Cup final”, a carousel that poked fun at Argentina’s behaviour on the pitch and referenced the controversy surrounding the Falkland Islands. The issue erupted earlier in the tournament when Argentine players held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falkland Islands are Argentinian)” after their semi‑final win over England - a move that sparked international debate.

Some Argentine fans accused Horan of “hating” their country or betraying them by liking the post, prompting the former One Direction star to respond directly.

He insisted the interaction was accidental, saying on X: “Truly didn’t even realise I’d liked the post and don’t even remember seeing it. I have nothing but love for Argentina and all my fans there.”

Horan’s clarification quickly circulated among fans, many of whom accepted his explanation and urged others to move on from the misunderstanding.

The singer has a long history of strong support in Argentina, where One Direction’s fanbase remains one of the most dedicated in the world.

honest mistake . truly didn’t even realise id liked the post and don’t even remember seeing it. i have nothing but love for argentina and all my fans there. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 21, 2026



