Pop 'Raw and revealing' Lily Allen documentary headed to Prime Video Prime Video has announced a new feature‑length documentary tracing Lily Allen’s rise, reinventions and the personal upheaval behind her latest album West End Girl. SHARE SHARE Credit: Charlie Denis

Lily Allen will be the focus of a new Prime Video documentary, with the streamer confirming a feature‑length film that promises an in‑depth look at the singer’s life and career like never before.

The project is directed by Mat Whitecross, known for music documentaries Oasis: Supersonic and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, and follows her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly.

According to Prime Video, the documentary will chart Allen’s evolution from her early days as the self‑styled “Queen of MySpace” to her current status as a major cultural figure. Producers say the film will explore how her candid writing and outspoken public persona helped shape a new generation of female artists. The feature is described as a “rich and revealing portrait” of an artist defined by creative risk‑taking, promising viewers “Lily Allen as she’s never been seen before.”

The documentary arrives during a period of heightened attention on Allen’s personal life. Her latest album West End Girl drew widespread discussion for its themes of heartbreak and betrayal, inspired by her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour. Onstage, Allen leaned into the album’s narrative with theatrical props, including a shoebox of letters from “brokenhearted women” and a large cloth printed with alleged receipts linked to her estranged husband.

Harbour addressed the album publicly for the first time last month, telling Variety that hearing music based on the breakdown of their marriage was “weird,” and noting that the version of events presented in the songs did not reflect his own experience. He added that he intends to keep the details of their relationship private, saying: “Stories are complex… It wasn’t my experience.”

Allen and Harbour met on the celebrity dating app Raya and married in Las Vegas in 2020 before separating in early 2025. The singer has previously described West End Girl as a blend of “fact and fiction,” cautioning listeners against treating its lyrics as literal truth.

Prime Video’s documentary - which is slated for release in 2027 - is expected to delve into Allen’s creative process, her personal reinventions and the pressures of navigating fame while reclaiming her own narrative.