Lily Allen fires back at critic of her West End Girl tour Lily Allen has defended her O2 performance after a critic complained about the show’s length, staging and lack of crowd interaction. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Lily Allen has pushed back against criticism of her West End Girl tour after the show was branded too short and overpriced.

The Spectator’s Opinion Editor Rupert Hawksley didn't hold back with his summary of The O2 arena gig on social media, taking issue with the length of the show, the lack of crowd interaction, the price of tickets and more.

The editor wrote: “Lily Allen at The O2

"No support act

"Arrived on stage at 9:10pm

"All wrapped up by 10pm

"Not one word to the audience

"£86 to sit in the gods.”

There is a support act.



The show has always been advertised as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl.”



I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and i had to change them.



The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.



It’s my artistic choice not… https://t.co/6qmrixFHXT — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) June 29, 2026





Lily didn’t let the comments slide, responding directly with a detailed explanation of the show’s format and her creative choices.

Lily's West End Girl shows have been billed as a theatrical, album‑focused experience rather than a traditional pop concert - and she’s made it clear the minimalist approach is intentional, not careless.

Re-posting his notes, she replied: “There is a support act.

“The show has always been advertised as ‘Lily Allen performs West End Girl.’

“I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and I had to change them.

“The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.

“It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience, the fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective.”

She also addressed concerns about value for money, adding: “I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off. Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and I’m extremely proud of it.”

The show sees Lily perform her album West End Girl from start to finish without a live band. As for the support act, she opted to have a string section called Dallas Minor Trio put their own spin on her hits.