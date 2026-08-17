Pop Christina Aguilera reflects on Stripped era freedom as she teases new album and documentary Christina Aguilera has looked back on the empowerment she found during Stripped while revealing that new music and a long‑developing documentary are finally coming to life. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Christina Aguilera has opened up about the moment she first felt fully in control of her image and artistry.

The 45-year-old pop icon credited her Stripped era as the point where she embraced freedom, power and self‑expression.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “There was nothing quite like the first time I got to feel super free in my body and in power. And that was for [studio album] Stripped. I’ve had my own fair share of opinions, starting with Stripped and chaps and all that.”

Looking back, she said she’s proud of how boldly she pushed boundaries.

She reflected: “The beauty of that is looking back and being like, I did that. I love that I was always able not to shy away from my inhibitions.”

Aguilera added that she loves seeing younger artists embrace the same fearlessness.

She said: “I love when I see the girlies out there doing it, setting their own boundaries. It’s like a proud mama moment. I have a lot of respect for these newer generations. It’s so much more acceptable to get on a red carpet and be outlandish and outrageous.”

Stripped era Christina





She also reflected on how social media has changed the landscape for artists.

The Beautiful singer said: “There’s a good side and a downside with accessibility. On one hand, I miss more of the mystery involved [before social media] and how you had to wait and for anticipation to build. It’s great to see that artists are able to support one another and can release things directly to their fans. But then you’re also subjected to a world of opinions that don’t matter.”

Navigating that world, she said, requires resilience.

She admitted: “You just have to have a really thick skin. But also a level of sensitivity as an artist to be able to create and feel vulnerable – it’s quite a balancing act. But I feel like artists are holding their own space and setting their own boundaries. And that’s not always going to land with people.”

Aguilera also revealed she’s deep in creative mode.

She admitted: “I’m a bit of an insomniac. Sleep is always hard because my mind is always racing… I always have strange dreams. There’s always something crazy going on in this brain.”

And she confirmed new work is on the way: “It’s all brewing between motherhood and everything. When I’m in album mode and when I want to record, I literally can’t have other distractions. I have some incredible ideas that are coming to life and a documentary that’s been in the works coincided with the album. I’m very excited.”

Her last studio effort was 2022's Aguilera.