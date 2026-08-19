Rock Green Day want to play Glastonbury but haven't been asked yet Green Day have yet to tick Glastonbury off their bucket list. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Green Day say Glastonbury is the "last great festival" they'd like to play.

Despite being one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool have never got the chance to play the world-famous festival in England.

NME asked if they would like to play Worthy Farm, to which sticksman Tré Cool replied: “Yeah. If they ask us.

“It’s the last great festival that we haven’t done.”

When asked if they've ever received an offer, he coyly responded: “I just go with what’s on the day sheet! They’re not really calling the drummer!”

Frontman Armstrong's son Joey actually played Glasto back in 2019 with his band SWMRS.

The drummer - who was speaking to the outlet to promote their new coming-of-age film Nimrods - also discussed the idea of a Green Day biopic and insisted they don't want to entertain the idea while they are still active as a band.

Tré Cool said: “Yeah. It happens every so often. Every couple of eras, someone’s like: ‘We should make a film about your life.’ Like, we ain’t done yet. We don’t want to sit and look back and spin our wheels, spending our energy talking about what we’ve done when we’re still doing stuff.”



