K-pop Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters slapped with lawsuit as metal band Demon Hunter claims name was stolen Netflix is facing a trademark lawsuit from Christian metal band Demon Hunter, who say the blockbuster KPop Demon Hunters franchise is causing major brand confusion. SHARE SHARE Credit: Netflix/Avalon

Netflix has been hit with a lawsuit by Christian metal band Demon Hunter, who have accused the streaming giant of trampling on their name with its blockbuster animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

The long‑running Seattle group - fronted by Ryan Clark - say the film’s huge success has led to the misuse of their trademark, created unfair marketplace overlap, and misled fans.

Their corporation, Hyde Lane, has taken action in the Central District of California, naming Netflix, Netflix Studios and live‑events powerhouse AEG Presents in the suit.

At the centre of the complaint is the newly announced KPop Demon Hunters live tour, created in partnership with AEG. Demon Hunter argue the tour sits uncomfortably close to the goods and services they already provide, claiming there’s “almost complete overlap” and warning that audiences could easily assume the acts are connected.

The filing even points to a real‑world example: a fan who spent $500 (£369) on tickets to a Demon Hunter show in Albany, New York, only to request a refund so they could buy seats for what they believed was the “actual KPop Demon Hunters.”

Hyde Lane accuses the companies of being “massive” corporations that fiercely protect their own intellectual property while “willfully disregarding the rights of others in pursuit of profits.”

The band are demanding a jury trial, restoration of their “rightful interests” in the Demon Hunter trademark, and a court order blocking Netflix from using the KPop Demon Hunters name. They’re also seeking restitution and treble damages.

The US band has sold more than 600,000 albums.

The animated film became the most-watched original title in Netflix history, with more than 325 million views