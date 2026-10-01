Pop Kylie Minogue announces Fever (XXV Edition) for November release with new merch drop Kylie Minogue has marked the 25th anniversary of Fever with Fever (XXV Edition), arriving November 27, with new formats, merchandise and anniversary releases. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Kylie Minogue has confirmed a 25th‑anniversary reissue of her landmark album Fever, with Fever (XXV Edition) set for release on November 27.

The announcement arrives exactly 25 years after the original album debuted and went on to top charts in the UK, Australia and across Europe, selling more than six million copies worldwide.

The new edition will be available in several limited formats. A Crystal Clear vinyl pressing comes housed in a reflective mirror‑board sleeve with an alternate back cover and includes a previously unseen contact sheet from the original Vincent Peters photoshoot. An Arctic Pearl vinyl variant will be sold exclusively through Kylie’s official store.

A Deluxe CD pairs the original album with a second disc of B‑sides, bonus tracks and remixes, including Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head, Boy, Tightrope, Rendezvous At Sunset and mixes by Roger Sanchez, Twin Master Plan and Fischerspooner. The standard edition arrives in a three‑panel digipack with a 12‑page booklet, while the Kylie.com exclusive expands to 20 pages and features a mirror‑board outer sleeve.

Kylie will also release a limited 12‑inch edition of Can’t Get You Out Of My Head. featuring the original version, the extended mix, Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head and Peggy Gou’s Midnight Remix.

The Fever era remains one of the most defining periods of Minogue’s career. The Dawn Shadforth‑directed video for Can’t Get You Out Of My Head became a pop culture staple, while Michel Gondry’s Come Into My World video earned Kylie her first Grammy in 2004. The album also led to two BRIT Awards and the KylieFever2002 tour, which played 49 dates across Europe and Australia.

Alongside the reissue, Kylie has launched a new Fever (XXV Edition) merchandise range exclusively on her store, including themed accessories, collectibles and a special edition Camp Snap x Kylie camera.



