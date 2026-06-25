Pop Kylie Minogue and Snow Patrol have a song on the way Kylie Minogue has recorded vocals for Snow Patrol’s new single These Alarms, a track originally written with her in mind but left off the band’s latest album after they realised it deserved a standalone release. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is featured on an upcoming Snow Patrol tune.

The pop idol has added her vocals to the track These Alarms, which was originally intended for the band's 2024 chart-topping LP The Forest is the Path, and had a working title of KYLIE, but didn't originally feature her.

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody shared: “As a huge Kylie fan I originally wrote These Alarms with her in mind. I played it to Johnny and Nathan and they loved it and we decided to record it for our (most recent) album The Forest Is The Path. All the way through the recording process the song was simply called ‘KYLIE’.

"But when we finished the song we quickly realised something huge was missing from it. We all knew it was Kylie’s voice that was the missing piece. Nate suggested we send it to her to see if she would join us on it. So, in hope (and with many fingers and toes crossed) we sent it off, it reached Kylie and we heard back that she liked it.

After hearing the song with Kylie's vocals, they realised it was too special to bury on the album.

He continued: "Kylie recorded her wonderful voice on it and finally the song felt complete. From the minute she recorded her vocals we knew, to properly honour Kylie and the song, it needed to have a life on its own and not be buried somewhere on an album, but live in its own universe, because the song had its own very unique genesis, journey and destination. We could not be more delighted to be releasing a song with Kylie, the queen of pop herself, out into the world.”

Kylie commented: “The story behind this song was irresistible… Hearing there was a demo called Kylie that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it. Gary is such a brilliant songwriter, so to be invited into the band’s world is a total honour.”

These Alarms is released on July 1. Pre-save it here.

Later that month, Snow Patrol will drop the 20th anniversary edition of Eyes Open on July 24.