Pop Boyzlife announce Spring 2027 UK tour after Boyzone’s blockbuster Emirates Stadium reunion Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden will hit the road in May 2027 for a 12‑date Boyzlife tour packed with Boyzone and Westlife classics following Boyzone’s sold‑out summer comeback. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Boyzlife are extending the boy band revival into 2027, with Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden confirming a new UK tour for next spring - hot on the heels of Boyzone’s sold‑out Emirates Stadium comeback this summer.

The duo, who blend Boyzone and Westlife’s biggest hits with their own material, will play 12 shows across the UK throughout May. Cities on the route include Manchester, Inverness, Salisbury and Northampton, marking one of their most extensive runs since forming the supergroup in 2016.

Their return follows a packed early‑2026 tour and upcoming autumn dates, as well as a standout moment at Emirates Stadium where McFadden joined Duffy onstage to debut their track Chills during Boyzone’s reunion - the first time the four Boyzone members had performed together since 2019.

Announcing the new tour, the pair said they were “thrilled” to be heading back out after a summer of “incredible memories”, promising more nights of “music, laughter” and teasing the possibility of special guests.

The timing couldn’t be stronger. ’90s boyband nostalgia is booming again thanks to recent documentaries Boyband Forever (BBC), Boyzone: No Matter What (Sky) and Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, all of which have pushed the era’s biggest groups back into the spotlight.

Boyzlife began as an intimate storytelling project, with Duffy and McFadden sharing behind‑the‑scenes tales from their Boyzone and Westlife days between stripped‑back performances. Nearly a decade later, the act has evolved into a full touring production, playing to more than 300,000 fans worldwide and appearing at festivals including CarFest, Rewind and Pub in the Park.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (07.08.26) at 10am here.