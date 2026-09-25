Rock Dove Cameron marries Måneskin frontman Damiano David in Tuscany Dove Cameron and Damiano David have got hitched. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Dove Cameron has married Måneskin singer Damiano David in a town‑hall ceremony in Montalcino, Tuscany.

Cameron, 30, tied the knot with David on Thursday (24.09.26), with the pair wearing matching white suits as they exchanged vows. Photos shared online show the newlyweds celebrating outside the venue with friends and family, with Cameron holding a bouquet of white flowers.

The couple first met at the MTV VMAs in 2022 but didn’t begin dating until the following year. They announced their engagement in January, with Cameron posting a picture of her ring on Instagram and calling the moment her “favourite part of being alive”.

Cameron later revealed she initially misread her first encounter with David, believing he disliked her. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained that she later learned he had been “in a really bad place” at the time. “I took it personally,” she said. “I was like, ‘Weird. Alright, bye.’”

The pair reconnected at the 2023 VMAs, and Cameron said the timing finally felt right. “He was single, and I was single, and he was in a better place and I was in a better place,” she said. David invited her to a Måneskin show at Madison Square Garden, and the relationship quickly developed from there.

Cameron admitted she had been “celibate” and “depressed” before they began dating, explaining she wasn’t emotionally ready for a relationship earlier. “I was like, ‘Don’t touch me, don’t look at me, don’t come close to me,’” she said. “I was not leaving my house.”

Her mindset shifted shortly before the 2023 VMAs. “I literally texted my friends and said, ‘I think I’m ready to date.’ One week later, he was like, ‘Nice to meet you.’”