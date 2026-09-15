Rock Oasis would have to play HOW MANY shows to satisfy 2027 tour demand? TicketSource have calculated just how many concerts would need to be on the Oasis Live '27 tour to get every fan into one of the band's shows. SHARE SHARE

Oasis would need to play 112 shows Wembley Stadium size shows to give every fan a ticket to their 2027 tour, according to new research.

Experts at online ticketing platform TicketSource have analysed the scale of demand for Oasis tickets, comparing the 10 million fans worldwide who queued for the initial release of 1.4 million tickets for the Oasis Live '25 tour with the newly announced 2027 tour dates and stadium capacities.

Liam and Noel on the Oasis Live '25 tour at Manchester's Heaton Park / Credit: Avalon





With an estimated 2.67 million tickets available across 38 dates and 11 locations between 21 May and 19 September 2027, Oasis are facing huge demand from fans desperate to see them on stage.

But research reveals Oasis would need to play 112 Wembley-sized shows to accommodate everyone who tried to get a ticket in 2025.

The 2027 tour would accommodate just 26.7% of those who tried to get tickets last time, meaning almost three-quarters (73%) could miss out, leaving a shortfall of more than 7.3 million places.

Terry Rosoman, Head of Marketing at TicketSource, said: "The demand for Oasis tickets in 2025 was extraordinary, with millions of fans competing for a relatively limited number of tickets. What’s particularly interesting is what happens when millions of fans want to see an artist, and there simply aren't enough seats.

“In 2025, the Oasis reunion sparked interest far beyond the band themselves, with tribute acts also benefiting from the renewed excitement. Events featuring Oasis tribute acts increased by 38% year-on-year, with interest continuing into 2026.

“If demand once again massively outstrips supply in 2027, we could see even more fans turning to tribute shows and other live experiences to get their Oasis fix. 112 shows is a huge number, and really brings home the sheer scale of Oasis' enduring appeal.”

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announced the Oasis Live '27 tour at 4pm GMT on Monday (14.09.26).

For the new tour there is no general sale, instead fans have to register at Oasisinet.com for the chance to get an opportunity to purchase tickets. Applicants will be selected at random and will receive a window to but tickets via Ticketmaster.

The Oasis Live '27 tour has been announced / Credit: Joshua Halling





To come up with the data, TicketSource analysed the 38 dates announced for Oasis Live ’27, covering 11 venues between 21 May and 19 September 2027. Tour dates were taken from the official Ticketmaster Oasis Live ’27 information page.

To estimate the potential capacity of the tour, the best available published capacity was collected for each venue. Concert-specific capacities were used where available. If a specific concert capacity hadn't been published, the venue’s standard stadium or football capacity was used as a proxy.

The capacities used were:

- Celtic Park: 60,411

- Etihad Stadium: 60,000

- Allianz Arena: 75,024

- Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys: 55,000

- Johan Cruijff ArenA: 50,000

- Stade de France: 80,000

- Stadio Olimpico: 70,634

- Gillette Stadium: 64,628

- Allegiant Stadium: 65,000

- Slane Castle: 80,000

- Knebworth Park: 125,000

Each venue capacity was multiplied by the number of announced performances at that venue. These figures were then combined to produce an estimated total capacity of 2,672,255 across the 38 announced dates.

Demand was benchmarked against reports that 10 million fans from 158 countries competed for the 1.4 million tickets originally released for Oasis Live '25. This figure was reported by The Guardian, soured from the tour’s promoters.

To calculate the Wembley comparison, the reported demand of 10 million was divided by Wembley Stadium’s official capacity of 90,000. This was rounded up to the next whole performance.

Venue-capacity figures don't represent confirmed Oasis ticket allocations. Actual ticket availability may differ because of stage configurations, standing areas, production space, hospitality and accessible allocations and safety requirements. We also used reported 2025 demand as a benchmark rather than confirmed demand or registration figures for the 2027 tour, so all figures assume that demand matches the 2025 ticket launch.