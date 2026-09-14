Were you there? Evanescence brought the Sanctuary Tour to The O2... Evanescence provided an exhilarating spectacle at The O2 in London... SHARE SHARE





















Evanescence brought the Sanctuary Tour to The O2 in London on Sunday night (13.09.26) and provided fans with an alt metal masterclass.

A special moment came when singer Amy Lee brought out Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy to play their collaborative single End Of You together live for the first time.

The band's incredible set included Tell Me When You’ve Had Enough, Afterlife, Rapture, Who Will You Follow, My Immortal and Wide Open Heart.

Take a look at Evanescence's performance at The O2...

Read on...