Pop Nicole Scherzinger charging just under £1,000 for VIP meet‑and‑greet on Pussycat Dolls tour Nicole Scherzinger is offering a £856 (€1,000) VIP meet‑and‑greet package on The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour, even as the trio struggle to sell tickets across North America. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Nicole Scherzinger is charging a whopping £856 (€1,000) for a VIP meet-and-greet experience on The Pussycat Dolls tour.

Fans willing to part with the large sum of cash will get a photo with the frontwoman, attend soundcheck with a question-and-answer session and join Nicole for her pre-show ritual.

During her 2024 stint in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, she said of her pre-stage routine: “Before the show, I’m usually in my dressing room doing vocal and physical warm-ups and focusing on breath. I try and protect that sense of calm before a show.”

Whether that is still the same now is unclear.

The PCD FOREVER reunion tour - featuring just three members, Nicole, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt - has struggled to shift tickets with the trio making the "heart-breaking decision" to cancel "all but one" of their North American tour dates due to poor sales.

In a statement posted on Instagram in May, they said: "We want to share an important update with you.

"When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.

"@officiallyoutloud at WeHo Pride in Los Angeles is still happening on June 6, 2026, and we could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans. The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family. (sic)"

The Don't Cha group - who are one of the best-selling girl bands of all time - also thanked their fans for their "love, patience, and support".

Their statement continued: "Our UK and European dates are still moving forward as planned, and the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out. We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time. We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you. We cannot wait to bring this reunion to Europe and make these nights unforgettable.

"If you purchased through Ticketmaster or on AXS in Nashville, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc., please reach out to your point of purchase.

"Thank you for your love, patience, and support. (sic)"

For their show at The O2 in London on October 13, there is a deal for four tickets for £150, only £37.50 a ticket, and there's still seats left in most sections of the arena.