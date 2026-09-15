Rock Noel Gallagher is thinking about giving up booze for 2027 Oasis tour Noel Gallagher has revealed he is considering giving up alcohol for Oasis’ huge 2027 reunion tour, following his brother Liam Gallagher’s decision to stay sober during the band’s 2025 comeback shows. SHARE SHARE Noel Gallagher is contemplating giving up booze for next year's Oasis tour

Noel Gallagher has admitted he is considering ditching alcohol for Oasis’ upcoming 2027 tour, as the Britpop icons prepare for another huge run of stadium shows.

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter revealed he and his brother Liam Gallagher are having to approach touring differently as they get older, admitting they can no longer party through a tour in the same way they did during Oasis’ first run of global success in the 1990s and 2000s.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the newly announced 38-date Oasis Live ’27 Tour, Noel said: "Liam will be off the booze and I wasn't for the last tour, but I might be for this."

He added: "You've just got to go to bed early. We can't do it like we did in the 90s; we can't even do it like we did in the 2000s, but you've got to pick your battles."

Liam, 53, chose to stop drinking alcohol ahead of Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, which marked the brothers’ first run of shows together in 16 years after years of public feuds and tension.

The comeback proved to be one of the biggest music events of recent years, with Oasis kicking off the tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025 before travelling across the UK and Ireland.

Noel revealed that the decision to extend the reunion into another major tour came shortly after the Roll With It band’s second show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

He said: "It was after the second Wembley show [we decided to tour again]."

The rocker added: "Nobody really knew what was going to happen, how it was going to go.

"We did Cardiff and Manchester and by the time we got to Wembley it was decided we were going to do it."

The Oasis Live ’27 Tour will see the Wonderwall band take their reunion across Europe and North America, with Noel admitting it was always important to return to countries where fans had continued to support the group.

He said: "We couldn't not do Europe because our fans in Italy and France and Germany and Spain have been brilliant.

"It was always the plan to do that."

Noel also confirmed that the band’s return to the stage will not be accompanied by new material, despite excitement surrounding their reunion.

He said: "There won't be any new music."

The mammoth tour will begin with five nights at Glasgow’s Celtic Park between May 21 and May 29, before Oasis return to their home city for 11 shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium - the home of the Gallagher brothers' beloved Manchester City football club.

The band will then head across Europe, playing two nights each in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome during July.

In August, Oasis will travel to the US for three nights at Boston’s Gillette Stadium and three nights at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The tour will continue in September with two shows at Ireland’s Slane Castle before Oasis revisit one of the most iconic locations in their history with a four-night residency at Knebworth.

The run will conclude at the legendary Hertfordshire venue on September 19, bringing the brothers back to the site of their era-defining 1996 concerts, which cemented Oasis’ place as one of Britain’s biggest bands.