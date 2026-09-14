Rock Noel Gallagher reveals timeline for Oasis Live '27 tour plans Noel Gallagher has recalled committing to another Oasis tour in mid-2025. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

The Gallagher brothers committed themselves to another Oasis tour in mid-2025.

Noel and Liam Gallagher reunited last year for the iconic band's long-awaited return, and Noel has now revealed when they first committed to the prospect of another tour.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Noel explained: "It was after the second Wembley show [on July 26 2025].

"Nobody really knew what was going to happen or how it was going to go. So we did Cardiff and Manchester, then by the time we got to Wembley, somebody said ‘Well, you know?’ and it was decided we were going to do it."

Noel can't wait to tour once again, but he's confirmed that Oasis have no plans to release another album. Oasis haven't released an album since 2008's Dig Out Your Soul, and Noel was quick to shut down the suggestion.

Asked about the possibility of recording a new Oasis album, Noel replied: "There won’t be any new music."

Liam, 53, previously revealed via social media that the band didn't have plans to record new music.

He was asked by a fan on X: "oasis new album please please please im sorry but i think the new album will actually change lives (sic)"

But Liam - who is famously active on the micro-blogging platform - replied: "NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other s*** let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank you (sic)"

Oasis Live '27 will feature a run of UK, Ireland, European and US stadium shows.

The much-anticipated tour will begin with five nights at Celtic Park in Glasgow between May 21 and May 29, before the band return to their home city of Manchester for 11 nights at Etihad Stadium, home to their beloved Manchester City.

Oasis will play two nights in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, and Rome in July, before heading to the US for three nights at Boston's Gillette Stadium and three nights at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

The Britpop group will then play two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland, before heading to Knebworth for their long-awaited return to the iconic venue, where they previously performed in 1996.