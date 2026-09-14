Pop Robbie Williams jokes he takes the bins out naked as he reflects on 'embarrassing' early Take That outfits Robbie Williams has poked fun at his old Take That looks and revealed he often wears “nothing at all” at home, while admitting he’s now “addicted” to fashion after giving up drink and drugs. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Robbie Williams has been looking back at some of his most memorable - and most mortifying - fashion moments, joking that the Lycra, codpieces and biker boots from Take That’s Do What U Like video still make him smile.

He explained that the boy band were handed a budget and sent to Afflecks Palace in Manchester, where Jason Orange took charge of styling.

He told The Sunday Times in an interview promoting his Hopeium clothing line: “It was an embarrassment for a while, now it’s just like, ‘Bless, look at us.’”

Asked what he wears to bed, he replied: “Nothing at all.” And when it comes to taking the bins out, he joked the answer is the same - before correcting himself: “Nah, it’s just a T‑shirt, isn’t it?”

Robbie has also opened up about his newfound obsession with clothes, revealing he’s become “addicted” to shopping since getting sober.

After years battling substance abuse, he finally got clean around 2007 and says fashion has become his healthier replacement.

He said: “My addiction has changed from coke, ecstasy, vodka and lager to clothes.

“It’s healthier and won’t get me into trouble with my wife, Ayda.”

The Rock DJ hitmaker admitted the couple have clashed over his wardrobe, especially when Ayda forced him to throw out his beloved '90s jeans - only for them to come back into style.

Robbie says he’s now stocking up on baggier cuts and refuses to follow trends if skinny fits return.

Despite the clear-outs, there are still a few items he refuses to part with.

He recently rediscovered a pair of red Vivienne Westwood bondage trousers and a gingham Westwood shirt he wore clubbing in 1994.

The Angels singer insisted: “They’re staying.

“It’s a time capsule of who I was.”

He also keeps a pair of Balmain shoes he calls his “insecure shoes,” which give him an extra two inches in height: “I’m 6ft 1in, but in these shoes I’m 6ft 3in and I like being taller. I feel powerful.”