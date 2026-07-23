Pop Is Robbie Williams being lined up for the legends slot at Glastonbury 2027? Robbie Williams and Sam Smith are among the stars rumoured to be heading to Glastonbury next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Rumour is swirling that Robbie Williams could be heading to Glastonbury next year

As The Sun’s Bizarre column notes, the Angels singer has just been announced as a headliner for Lytham Festival - the same post‑Glasto slot previously filled by Shania Twain, Diana Ross and Kylie Minogue after their Pyramid Stage legends slot. If the pattern holds, Robbie might well be next in line to play the Sunday afternoon teatime set at Worthy Farm.

The publication also had inside information that another British star is being lined up as a headliner.

Sam Smith, who released their latest single Oh Mother, featuring The TwoCity Chorus, today (23.07.26), has reportedly been asked to top the bill on The Other Stage.

A source said: “Sam has been invited to go back to Glastonbury as a headliner on The Other Stage.

“It’s been over a decade since Sam’s last headline spot there and it’s well overdue.

“Festival boss Emily Eavis has already locked in so many amazing performers and Sam could be one of them if the stars align.”







