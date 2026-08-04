Pop Watch: Ariana Grande tells fans her upcoming break was planned long ago, not triggered by negativity Ariana Grande reassured fans at her Chicago show that her decision to step back after the Eternal Sunshine Tour was made “from a thoughtful and empowered place,” not in reaction to public scrutiny. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has clarified the reasons behind her upcoming hiatus, telling fans at her Chicago show that her decision to step back from public life was carefully planned months ago - and not sparked by online commentary or concerns about her appearance.

Speaking onstage during the first of three nights at the United Center, the singer said the announcement “was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” explaining she had quietly made the decision “a long time ago” and wanted fans to understand it came from “a thoughtful and empowered place.”

The petal singer addressed speculation that negativity had pushed her into retreat, insisting “that could not be more than the opposite,” and emphasised that “multiple things can be true at the same time.”

She told the crowd that setting boundaries is healthy, that “human beings can need a break sometimes,” and that the Eternal Sunshine Tour remains “the greatest experience” of her creative life.

Her representative previously confirmed she will “take a step back from visibility” once the tour wraps, saying she hopes to finish the run “healthily and happily” before taking a much‑needed break from public‑facing work after months of intense scrutiny.

A source also told Page Six that Grande’s demanding schedule has taken a toll, noting she has been “nonstop” despite enjoying being back on stage.

Grande’s tour continues through early September, after which she will temporarily step away from the spotlight - a move she insists is rooted in self‑care, not crisis.



