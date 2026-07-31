Pop First Katy Perry, now Ariana Grande unleashes 'unfiltered rage' on new album petal Katy Perry and Ariana Grande don't hold back. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Ariana Grande's "feral" album petal has landed.

After Katy Perry unleashed her anger for the first time on the track Watch It Burn, Ariana has had her turn on her latest record.

On the title track, Grande sings: "B***, I'm practically drowning in my blessings", while on Like I Do, she declares: "All that s***-talk keeps me well fed".

Teasing the blunt tone, she said in an interview on Apple Music: “I wrote from a place that I don’t usually, which was like an unfiltered rage that I think we all feel sometimes.”

She added: “I usually am too shy to tap into that. This time, I didn’t filter as much as I usually do. I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder. This time, I didn’t.”

Ariana told fans petal is "a little feral", and said its tracks come from a place she has been "too shy or polite to tap into before" and it is about tackling the "monsters" in her head.

Fellow pop star Perry recently revealed she spent most of her life suppressing her anger, but chose to give herself “permission” to “feel the pain” so she could finally move forward.

Credit: Getty Images





Speaking on the Unfamous with Justin Tranter podcast last month, she said: “In Watch It Burn, I am wrestling with my darkness.

"But last year was pretty tough.

"I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life, over things where I should be f****** angry.

"What I’ve done is I’ve pushed it down, but I should be f****** angry.

"I’m allowed to be angry for a f****** moment.

"So instead of falling into ‘woe is me’, I was just like, okay, let’s just feel this f****** pain. Let’s feel this pain. Let’s feel this anger. Let’s move on. Let’s learn from it also.”

Watch It Burn takes aim at her famous exes, including Orlando Bloom and Russell Brand.



