Pop Huge pop star pulls out of American Horror Story role Ariana Grande was forced to give up her role in American Horror Story. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has reportedly had to pull out of her role in season 13 of American Horror Story.

The 33-year-old pop star's Eternal Sunshine tour conflicted with the production dates for the FX horror anthology, forcing Grande to quit the project, Deadline reports.

The outlet wrote: "Due to conflicts with changes to the production dates of the horror series and with her Eternal Sunshine Tour happening simultaneously, Grande was unable to make her AHS debut a reality."

Grande made several date changes to the tour in July.

The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk series is set to air on September 24.

The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, John Waters and Leslie Grossman.

Meanwhile, Ariana is gearing up to release her eighth studio album, petal, on July 31.