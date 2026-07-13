Pop Michael Jackson biopic moonwalks past $1 billion Michael has smashed past $1 billion worldwide, with director Antoine Fuqua calling the milestone “a testament to the enduring power of cinema.” SHARE SHARE Credit: Lionsgate

Michael Jackson’s biopic has moonwalked past the $1 billion mark.

After overtaking Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, Michael has made a whopping $1.001 billion (£750 million) globally.

Director Antoine Fuqua reacted: “Reaching this extraordinary $1 billion milestone with Michael is a deeply humbling moment that celebrates the tireless dedication of our incredible producers, cast, crew, and partners.

“This achievement belongs to everyone who came together with a shared vision to honour one of the greatest artists the world has ever known. I am profoundly grateful to the audiences around the globe who embraced this film, showed up in theatres, and connected with this story across generations and cultures.

“This historic milestone is a testament to the enduring power of cinema to bring us together, and it is a chapter in movie history I will never forget.”

It's been an extraordinary run for the authorised biopic, which had already surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody to become the biggest musical biopic in cinema history.

Released in April, Michael chronicles the King of Pop's rise from his childhood with the The Jackson 5 to his emergence as one of the biggest solo artists in music history. Michael's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, takes on the title role, with Colman Domingo and Nia Long portraying his parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

The film made an immediate impact at the global box office, earning $217 million during its opening week and setting new records for a musical biopic.

Credit: Lionsgate

While audiences have embraced the film, critical opinion has been far more divided.

Reviewers praised Jaafar Jackson's uncanny performance and the recreation of Michael Jackson's iconic performances, music videos and stage shows, but many critics argued the authorised biopic presented an overly sanitised account of the singer's life.

Several reviews criticised the film for omitting the child sexual abuse allegations made against Jackson, which he consistently denied during his lifetime. Reports indicated legal complications surrounding an historic non-disclosure agreement resulted in material relating to the allegations being removed during production.

Despite the mixed critical reception, fans have overwhelmingly supported the film, giving it significantly stronger audience scores than professional reviewers across review aggregation sites.

The film's success has also sparked a renewed surge in interest in Jackson's music.

His catalogue has enjoyed a dramatic streaming revival since the film's release, with Jackson becoming the UK's most-streamed artist on YouTube. His classic hit Billie Jean became Spotify's most-played song worldwide, while The Essential Michael Jackson climbed back to the top of the UK albums chart.

According to Variety, Lionsgate is also expected to expand the story, with at least one further film about Jackson's life reportedly planned.