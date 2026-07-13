Pop Huge festival hosting big names including Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera and Eric Clapton is axed Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Eric Clapton and more were due to headline the summer concert series. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

HeritageLive has cancelled all of its major summer events for 2026 - including headline shows from Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Eric Clapton and others - after organisers said they were left with “no choice” but to pull the plug.

In a lengthy statement, the team behind the long‑running concert series confirmed that this year’s festivals at the Englefield Estate, Audley End Estate and Sandringham Estate will not go ahead. They said they had been working to secure an investment and equity package to stabilise what they described as an “extraordinarily tough year”, but that the deal collapsed at the last moment.

Organisers explained: “We’re devastated to report the heartbreaking news that we have no choice but to cancel this summer’s HeritageLive festivals… this last beacon of hope has fallen through at the 11th hour, making it impossible to go ahead.”

They pointed to rising costs across the industry and a crowded festival market, saying independent promoters are struggling to compete with multinational companies. According to the statement, increased supplier, artist and staffing fees - combined with the cost‑of‑living crisis and lower‑than‑usual ticket sales - made the events financially unviable.

They added: “It would therefore be irresponsible and wrong of us to proceed without the certainty that we’d be able to meet all of our supplier, artist and crew costs."

The team said they were “absolutely devastated”, noting that the 2026 programme would have featured “an extraordinary array of supreme talent”. They thanked fans for supporting the festival over the past decade, saying: “Whilst this is devastating news, we hope that in time you’re able to look back with fond memories to those happier days.”

The festival was due to host Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Eric Clapton, Ricky Martin and Lionel Richie headline Sandringham, Scissor Sisters, Pete Tong, The Streets and Faithless at Audley End, and Richard Ashcroft, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, and Ministry of Sound Classical at Englefield.

Refund Information

HeritageLive confirmed that all tickets were purchased through established agents including AXS, Ticketmaster, See Tickets, Gigantic, Skiddle and Ticketline. Fans are advised to keep hold of their transaction receipts, which were emailed at the time of booking.

As the official merchants of record, ticket agents are required under the Consumer Rights Act to issue refunds “without undue delay”. Many refunds will be processed automatically, but customers can contact their ticket agent directly with any questions.