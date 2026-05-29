Pop Janet Jackson announces one-off 2026 UK concert at Sandringham Janet Jackson will headline a special one‑off UK show at Sandringham Estate this August as part of the 2026 HeritageLive Festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Janet Jackson is set to return to the UK stage this summer with an exclusive headline show at the Sandringham Estate, joining the 2026 HeritageLive Festival line‑up.

The global superstar - whose hits include Nasty, Rhythm Nation and Escapade - will top the bill on August 19, opening the five‑day Norfolk event with support from Wyclef Jean and Soul II Soul.

Her performance adds another major name to a festival already boasting Lionel Richie, Ricky Martin, and Eric Clapton.

Presale access for Jackson’s Sandringham date opens at 9am on June 2, with fans required to pre‑register in advance. Alongside standard tickets, organisers are offering discounted multi‑day passes, VIP packages and on‑site glamping and caravan options.

Festival promoter Giles Cooper said the team were “absolutely delighted” to secure Jackson for the 2026 edition, calling her “genuine music royalty” and praising her decades‑spanning influence.

He added that hosting an artist of her stature in such a historic setting “promises something really exceptional” and will deliver an “unforgettable night” for fans.

HeritageLive runs from August 19 to 23 at the Sandringham Estate.

Meanwhile, Sir Richard Branson recently revealed he helped Janet Jackson sign to Virgin Records on a hot air balloon ride.

Jackson picked the label - now owned by Universal Music Group - in 1991 after the peaceful and serene experience enabled the co-founder to "sweeten the deal", and being offered "the largest amount of money ever to be offered to any singer".

On May 18, Branson marked the 33rd anniversary of the singer's fifth studio album, Janet, by telling his Instagram followers how Virgin Records was responsible for its release.

He posted a shot of him and the five-time Grammy winner in the hot air balloon with the caption: "On this day in 1993, @JanetJackson released her iconic album, Janet, through Virgin Records.

"Everyone wanted to sign Janet, and I knew I would have to pull out all the stops to sign her. I convinced Janet to join me on a hot air balloon ride, which sweetened the deal, but I knew in the end her managers would make it all about the upfront money.

"Throughout my business life I have always tried to keep on top of costs and protect the downside risk as much as possible. (sic)"

The billionaire gave Jackson "the largest amount of money ever to be offered to any singer" to ensure the That's The Way Love Goes hitmaker signed to his label, following talks with Virgin Records executives Simon Draper and Ken Berry.

Branson also decided to "break all the rules of the record industry".

The business mogul explained: "Rather than tying her down for a number of future albums, Virgin would offer her a contract for just one album."

And he's glad that pulling out all the stops to sign Jackson paid off.

He concluded: "Thankfully, the risk was worth it. Janet loved Virgin and remained signed to us for 17 years – a period in which she released five top-selling albums, including Janet, which sold more than 20 million copies worldwide."

Following the release of Janet and her 1995 greatest hits album, Design of a Decade, the performer signed another deal - worth a reported $80 million - with Virgin Records in January 1996.