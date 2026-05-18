K-pop K-pop boy band ATEEZ announce BST Hyde Park 2026 headline show ATEEZ will headline BST Hyde Park for the first time on June 28, marking a major UK‑exclusive moment in the festival’s K‑pop history. SHARE SHARE ATEEZ are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park on June 28

ATEEZ have been announced as the latest headliners for American Express presents BST Hyde Park, with the South Korean group set to take over the London festival on June 28, 2026.

The K-pop idols - HONGJOONG, SEONGHWA, YUNHO, YEOSANG, SAN, MINGI, WOOYOUNG and JONGHO - have announced the huge headline set as a UK festival exclusive.

The full line‑up for the day will be revealed in due course.

Tickets go on general sale on May 29 at 10am BST. Head to www.bst-hydepark.com for more information.

ATEEZ debuted in 2018 under KQ Entertainment and quickly became one of K‑pop’s leading global groups, selling out a world tour just four months into their career.

The group crossed the million‑sales mark with their eighth EP in 2022, a key moment in their rapid rise.

Two years later, they made UK chart history by becoming the first South Korean act to score three separate Top 10 entries on the Official Albums Chart within the same year.

Their global presence grew even further in 2024 as they hit major festival stages including Coachella, Summer Sonic and Mawazine.

Their momentum didn’t slow.

ATEEZ picked up K‑pop Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, earned an American Music Awards nomination and took their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER tour across Europe.

In the US, they have built an impressive Billboard record, landing six straight Top 3 debuts on the Billboard 200 and placing eight albums in the chart’s Top 10 overall, along with consecutive appearances on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most recently, the group wrapped their IN YOUR FANTASY world tour and returned in early 2026 with their 13th EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4, fronted by the high‑energy track Adrenaline.

Their upcoming Hyde Park appearance puts them alongside the growing list of K‑pop acts who have headlined BST, following BLACKPINK’s historic 2023 set and Stray Kids’ landmark appearance in 2024.

Other 2026 BST headliners include Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, Mumford and Sons, Duran Duran, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi.