Pop Watch: Lady Gaga’s full MAYHEM Requiem performance now on Apple Music Lady Gaga’s cinematic MAYHEM Requiem concert film is now streaming on Apple Music following its global premiere and surprise fan event in Los Angeles. SHARE SHARE Credit: Apple Music

Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Requiem has officially landed on Apple Music.

The full Apple Music Live performance, which premiered globally last night (14.05.26) and had a one‑night theatrical run in select US cities, is now available to stream exclusively for subscribers.

Gaga even surprised fans at The Grove in Los Angeles to mark the release, turning the premiere into a full‑blown Little Monster moment.

Instead of recreating the MAYHEM tour beat‑for‑beat, MAYHEM Requiem tears the album apart and rebuilds it as something moodier and more cinematic - a hybrid of concert film, performance art and gothic theatre.

Apple Music is also streaming a companion behind‑the‑scenes feature, giving fans a closer look at how Gaga shaped the show’s eerie, decayed world.

In the footage, she floats the idea that became the show’s backbone: imagining the original MAYHEM set abandoned for centuries, collapsing into ruins and eventually rediscovered by a future Little Monster who turns the wreckage into art. That spark drives the entire visual identity of the performance.

Shot during an intimate one‑night event at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the film casts Gaga as a ghostly figure haunting the remains of her own stage.

She spends most of the night at the piano or surrounded by synths, pulling apart tracks like Abracadabra and Disease and rebuilding them into darker, more atmospheric versions that echo through the broken columns and scattered debris of the MAYHEM Ball.

The setlist veers wildly in tone - from the metallic crunch of Killah to a warped electro‑funk reinvention of her Bruno Mars duet Die with a Smile.

The result is a project that stands alongside the original album but exists in its own strange universe, with its own mood, mythology and emotional weight.

Apple Music Live: Lady Gaga MAYHEM Requiem is streaming now exclusively on Apple Music. The companion album is also available in Spatial Audio.



