Pop Live Review: Scissor Sisters in sexed-up BST Hyde Park set with inflatable boobs and 'horny' confession Scissor Sisters delivered a racy, high‑energy hour at BST Hyde Park, mixing early‑2000s hits with camp spectacle, a surprise Melanie C cameo, an onstage “horny” confession and inflatable boobs. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

After an intro video that put a camp spin on a classic blockbuster movie trailer, Scissor Sisters kicked off with one of their biggest and most flamboyant hits, I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’,which had everyone swaying their arms in the air.

The strutting Laura followed not long after, and the New York group make light work of getting Hyde Park moving thanks to their arsenal of early-2000s pop classics.

“Now we’re cooking… with grease!” beamed frontman Jake Shears, dressed in a shiny silver jumpsuit and sparkling gold boots.

Reflecting that the night’s headline act, Duran Duran, took them on tour back in 2004, he said this performance felt particularly poignant.

“I credit them for breaking us like we got broke,” he continued, addressing the audience of tens of thousands in front of a pair of massive inflatable scissors.

Spice Girl Melanie C even made an appearance, joining the band for Take Your Mama, which flowed flawlessly into the iconic chorus of George Michael’s Freedom! 90.

The raunchiness was frequently turned up several gears throughout the hour-long set, including one of the touring band members proclaiming how horny she was.

Though there was a technical hitch later on, these professionals didn’t let it derail proceedings; they have been doing this for more than two decades, after all.

With its heavy guitar riffs and drums, Only The Horses became an undeniable anthem, while Let’s Have a Kiki and Filthy Gorgeous went down as clear fan favourites.

After a pair of boobs inflated during the latter, Shears and co took a bow and left an all-embracing message for their still-growing community: “We are Scissor Sisters and so are you!”

Rating: 4/5